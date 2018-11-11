Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Akufo-Addo's campaign sneakers preserved for posterity

He first used the footwear in the 2008 presidential election when he led the New Patriotic Party up until 2016 when he won the election.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Akufo-Addo's campaign sneakers preserved for prosperity

President Nana Akufo-Addo's campaign sneakers have been preserved for posterity.

He first used the footwear in the 2008 presidential election when he led the New Patriotic Party up until 2016 when he won the election.

READ MORE: I don't respond to presidential aspirants- Akufo-Addo in tit-for-tat

It has been encased in glass and labelled "Road to Flagstaff House (now Jubilee House), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of The Republic of Ghana."

play Akufo-Addo's campaign sneakers preserved for prosperity

 

The exact preservation of the campaign boot is not known yet but it is believed that it will be deposited at the new presidential museum.

In 2017, President Akufo-Addo commissioned the Presidential Museum of Ghana at the Christiansborg Castle, Osu, the former seat of government.

The museum, a 60th Anniversary Legacy project, when fully complete, would celebrate the achievement and the lives of the presidents of Ghana, past and present who spent their time working in the colonial edifice.

The state-of-the-art facility will house presidential artifacts, presidential papers, their wax works, and personal possessions like books, artworks, and clothing to honour their memory.

play

 

The facility will also house bookshops, research room, sculptures and artworks of Ghanaian craftsmen and artists.

READ MORE: Ghana fortunate to have Akufo-Addo as president- Rawlings

“What we are witnessing here this morning is an indication of the special attention my government intends to pay towards the development and promotion of tourism,” President Akufo-Addo said before commissioning the Museum.

“Investment, innovation, the pursuit of service excellence and meaningful partnerships will be the means towards the realisation of this vision,” he told the audience that included top government officials, the diplomatic corps, traditional rulers, the clergy, prominent Ghanaians and students.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

I respect Akufo-Addo for his principles, values- Rawlings says I respect Akufo-Addo for his principles, values- Rawlings says
Ghana fortunate to have Akufo-Addo as president- Rawlings Ghana fortunate to have Akufo-Addo as president- Rawlings
I don't respond to presidential aspirants- Akufo-Addo in tit-for-tat I don't respond to presidential aspirants- Akufo-Addo in tit-for-tat
Mahama desperate for my attention, I won't respond to his jabs- Akufo-Addo Mahama desperate for my attention, I won't respond to his jabs- Akufo-Addo
I never said Mahama led corrupt regime – Rawlings I never said Mahama led corrupt regime – Rawlings
Dissolve your government - Ransford Gyampo tells Nana Addo Dissolve your government - Ransford Gyampo tells Nana Addo

Recommended Videos

No serious evidence against my appointees so far – Nana Addo No serious evidence against my appointees so far – Nana Addo
President Akufo-Addo assures on the economy President Akufo-Addo assures on the economy
Ras Mubarak rides bike to Parliament to protest economic hardship Ras Mubarak rides bike to Parliament to protest economic hardship



Related Articles

Ghana fortunate to have Akufo-Addo as president- Rawlings
I don't respond to presidential aspirants- Akufo-Addo in tit-for-tat
Mahama desperate for my attention, I won't respond to his jabs- Akufo-Addo
I never said Mahama led corrupt regime – Rawlings
Dissolve your government - Ransford Gyampo tells Nana Addo
Akufo-Addo should fire the Roads Minister - Joshua Alabi
Corruption: No serious evidence found against my appointees so far – Nana Addo
Finance Ministry approves new allowances for boards, councils and members
Asiedu Nketia is a dictator - NDC man
Mahama is a bed bug, I'll fumigate him in 2020 - Wontumi

Politics

Akufo-Addo should fire the Roads Minister - Joshua Alabi
Corruption: No serious evidence found against my appointees so far – Nana Addo
Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta
Finance Ministry approves new allowances for boards, councils and members
Asiedu Nketia
Asiedu Nketia is a dictator - NDC man
X
Advertisement