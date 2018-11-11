Akufo-Addo's campaign sneakers preserved for posterity

news

President Nana Akufo-Addo's campaign sneakers have been preserved for posterity.

He first used the footwear in the 2008 presidential election when he led the New Patriotic Party up until 2016 when he won the election.

It has been encased in glass and labelled "Road to Flagstaff House (now Jubilee House), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of The Republic of Ghana."

The exact preservation of the campaign boot is not known yet but it is believed that it will be deposited at the new presidential museum.

In 2017, President Akufo-Addo commissioned the Presidential Museum of Ghana at the Christiansborg Castle, Osu, the former seat of government.

The museum, a 60th Anniversary Legacy project, when fully complete, would celebrate the achievement and the lives of the presidents of Ghana, past and present who spent their time working in the colonial edifice.

The state-of-the-art facility will house presidential artifacts, presidential papers, their wax works, and personal possessions like books, artworks, and clothing to honour their memory.

The facility will also house bookshops, research room, sculptures and artworks of Ghanaian craftsmen and artists.

“What we are witnessing here this morning is an indication of the special attention my government intends to pay towards the development and promotion of tourism,” President Akufo-Addo said before commissioning the Museum.

“Investment, innovation, the pursuit of service excellence and meaningful partnerships will be the means towards the realisation of this vision,” he told the audience that included top government officials, the diplomatic corps, traditional rulers, the clergy, prominent Ghanaians and students.