Akufo-Addo's just ended Ashanti Regional Tour: What transpired

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo rounded his 5-day tour of the Ashanti Region yesterday.

The President has been touring the stronghold of his party (New Patriotic Party) to touch base with the grassroots supporters of the NPP and commission some projects as well.

The national tour has seen the President visit the Western Region, the Brong Ahafo Region, the Volta Region, the Northern Region, the Upper East Region and the Upper West Region.

However, the recent one to the Ashanti Region was deemed as very crucial owing to the significance of the region to the electoral fortunes of the NPP.

Though most of Nana Addo's activities in the region dominated the news, we took a look at what really transpired in Oseikrom.

Akufo-Addo joined Otumfuo Osei Tutu and Asanteman for their annual Akwasidae celebrations. He touched on the state of the bad roads in the region.

“I was left with a bankrupt economy, but with hard work and discipline, we have been able to find money. So, this year, GH¢500 million has been devoted to the roads in Ashanti. This comprehensive plan for roads, i.e. the Kumasi Roads Facelift Project, has already been approved by Cabinet, and will result in the facelift of Kumasi roads, as well as the development of roads in Ashanti.”

The NPP government has been under criticism since it assumed power for neglecting development in the Ashanti Region, its stronghold.

However, Nana Addo said: "Kumasi is going to be at the heart, and will be a central hub of the whole railway infrastructure of our country. This will ensure easy access from Kumasi to Nyinahini, and to all the key natural resource areas in Asanteman.”

The much touted "One District, One Factory" also took off with immediate effect in the Ashanti Region with the commissioning of the Spring and Bolts Limited.

The company, which is engaged in the manufacture of U-bolts, leaf springs, trailer suspension parts, bolts and nuts, can import machinery and equipment duty-free, will, amongst others, not pay duty on raw materials imported for production, and will enjoy a tax holiday for five years.

“As a show of support to this initiative, some local banks have pledged about GH¢2.5 billion, whilst some leading financial institutions from the UK, US and China have pledged over $700 million in credit lines to be accessed by Business Promoters. The Ministry of Trade and Industry is facilitating the engagement and negotiations between Business Promoters and these financial institutions,” the President said.

Akufo-Addo, also reiterated the commitment of his government to ensuring that the double-track school calendar, which will be implemented in September 2018 for some Senior High Schools in the country, is a success.

“We are going to make sure it is a success. So, I am pleading with you, please ignore the Pharisees who are singing the ‘impossible’ tune, and stick with me. It will be a success", he said.

With the Ashanti Region being one of the forest belts of the country, employment in afforestation is a big deal to indigenes there.

Nana Addo said his government has employed some twenty thousand (20,000) young men and women across the country to help manage the country’s forests, combat desertification, halt and reverse land degradation, and halt biodiversity loss.

“That is why, today, we are deploying an army of twenty thousand young men and women who are going to help restore our degraded forests. The Programme, which has an initial two-year life span, will be extended based on satisfactory results,” he said.

“It is my hope that, in the next ten years, God willing, Ghana will be green again, as all trees, which are being planted today, will be nurtured to grow and increase the forest cover, and help us also to reduce emissions from deforestation and forest degradation,” he added.

Akufo-Addo ended the tour on a thanksgiving note. He called for the Church and Government to collaborate in the collective agenda of uplifting the moral, political, spiritual and economic life of the Ghanaian people, and, thereby, help accelerate the pace of development in the country.

“We want a partnership which is founded on common values of service to mankind, of love and solidarity with our fellow human beings, and of truth, honesty and integrity. If we focus on these values, it will enable us to lift up our country and fulfill the word of God, and realise the promise of immortality that Christ offers to all true believers", he said.