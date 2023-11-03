Answer 170 questions posed to Amissah-Arthur on the economy — Ken Agyapong to Bawumia

These questions span various aspects of the Ghanaian economy, from fiscal policies to job creation and inflation control.

Kennedy Agyapong in an interview on Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM on November 1, 2023, said "How would you pride yourself that interest rate has gone from 14 to 35%, yet you want applause, how?"

"I disagree," he responded to claims that Bawumia was only an assistant to his boss," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"When this contender was coming, he asked Amissah-Arthur 170 questions, why can’t we ask him the same 170 questions? He should answer them if he can," he stated.

"Of late, he is about digital matters and doesn’t talk about the economy. I want him to talk about it… the way he was blasting Mahama and the NDC, he should bold to talk about the state of the economy," the maverick politician added.

Prior to the 2016 elections, Bawumia teased the late Amissah-Arthur over 170 questions.