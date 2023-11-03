ADVERTISEMENT
Answer 170 questions posed to Amissah-Arthur on the economy — Ken Agyapong to Bawumia

Emmanuel Tornyi

A flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has called on Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to answer a series of questions on the ailing economy of Ghana.

Kennedy Agyapong and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

He charged Dr. Bawumia to answer the same questions he presented to the late former Vice President Paa Kwesi Amissah-Arthur.

These questions span various aspects of the Ghanaian economy, from fiscal policies to job creation and inflation control.

Kennedy Agyapong in an interview on Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM on November 1, 2023, said "How would you pride yourself that interest rate has gone from 14 to 35%, yet you want applause, how?"

"I disagree," he responded to claims that Bawumia was only an assistant to his boss," he said.

"When this contender was coming, he asked Amissah-Arthur 170 questions, why can’t we ask him the same 170 questions? He should answer them if he can," he stated.

"Of late, he is about digital matters and doesn’t talk about the economy. I want him to talk about it… the way he was blasting Mahama and the NDC, he should bold to talk about the state of the economy," the maverick politician added.

Prior to the 2016 elections, Bawumia teased the late Amissah-Arthur over 170 questions.

Dr. Bawumia said the 170 questions on Ghana's economy he threw at Amissah-Arthur, which became the toast of the campaign season, remain unanswered.

