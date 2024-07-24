Bawumia is a driver’s mate; he’s not qualified to debate Mahama – Minority

However, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson dismissed the idea, likening Bawumia to a "driver’s mate" unqualified to debate an experienced driver like Mahama.

He suggested that the Vice President should first debate the Minority's spokespersons on finance and the economy before considering a debate with the former president.

"Mr Speaker, monkeys, they say, play by sizes. Mr Speaker, how can a driver’s mate debate an experienced driver? Mr Speaker, in this house, the spokesperson for the minority on finance is Honourable Adongo.

The spokesperson for the minority on the economy is Honourable Kwaku Ricketts-Hagan, and the spokesperson for the budget for the minority is Honourable Ampem Darko. Mr Speaker, we all know that the Chairman of the Economic Management team is the Vice President, so the Vice President can only debate Honourable Adongo. He should debate Honourable Adongo or Honourable Ricketts-Hagan.

A driver’s mate cannot debate an experienced driver. Mr Speaker, that is the fact. So, we throw the challenge: he should debate Honourable Adongo first, Honourable Ampem second, Honourable Ricketts-Hagan third before he considers debating former president John Mahama," he stated.

The NDC Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo, had earlier stated that John Mahama would not debate Dr Bawumia.

Adongo questioned why Akufo-Addo avoided debating Mahama in 2020, asking if it was due to Akufo-Addo’s lack of preparation or fear of being exposed.

