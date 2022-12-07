Bawumia named in 100 Most Influential Africans list

According to the Magazine, the Vice President for Ghana’s digitisation efforts is a precedent for the entire continent to follow.

Praised for “utilising tech for development”, the Magazine said: “The Oxford-trained economist, former Deputy Governor of Ghana’s Central Bank and Vice President of the Republic of Ghana since 2017, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is spearheading Ghana’s digitisation as a core economic strategy to solve socio-economic problems, formalise and build a more inclusive economy, deal with corruption and to provide social services more effectively,”

“His reforms are setting a unique precedent on the continent. His digitisation agenda has resulted in the implementation and adoption of a National Identification System and a Mobile Money Interoperability System.

“This is enabling a new set of opportunities for the consumer including mobile wallets and greater financial inclusion “Bawumia sees technology as the key to transforming the economy and delivering essential services,” the publication added” the magazine continued.

Bawumia made the list alongside a slew of other African leaders, entertainers, sportsmen, and others.

Named in the category of influential leaders, other leaders recognised include Presidents Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Macky Sall of Senegal and William Ruto of Kenya. Others are AfFB President Akinwumi Adesina, and Afriexim Bank President Professor Benedict Oramah, among others.

Since ascending to office, Dr Bawumia has pushed hard for his digital agenda and continues to make strides in leading Ghana into the future every single day.

His efforts have yielded massive fruits including the issuance of the National Identification Cards, the digital property address system, mobile money interoperability, a universal QR Code payment system and many others.