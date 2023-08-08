Botched Saglemi housing project is scandalous — NPP's Ahiagbah

His reactions come after Mahama said the misplaced priorities of the government that claim it is unable to raise money to complete the Saglemi housing project.

Earlier, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said the government will not be able to continue and complete the Saglemi Housing project started by Mahama.

He said the government would incur more debt in an attempt to complete the Saglemi Housing Project.

Nana Addo said the government is exhausted and handicapped and can’t make a further commitment to the Saglemi project.

Ahiagbah adding his voice to the botched Saglemi project said it baffles him that Mahama still talks about scandalous Saglemi project.

Speaking on Accra-based Citi FM, Ahiagbah said it was shocking members of the NDC, Mahama in particular, can boldly talk about such a scandalous project as though it was an achievement.

"The only reason the NDC and in particular, former president John Mahama can stand anywhere and point to Saglemi as though it is an achievement is that nobody is in jail as we speak because that project is a scandal. One that we should be angry about and charge at the NDC," he added.

He stated that "The whole thing is a scandal on its own because how do you go take a loan of $200 million to construct over 5000 apartments and end up constructing 1500 yet have expended the entire $200 million?

"The contract that Parliament approved was for 5000 buildings but what we have there is somewhere in the neighbourhood of 1,500 and former president Mahama revised the contract without reference to Parliament."

Saglemi housing project is a public housing project located in Prampram in the Ningo Prampram district in the Greater Accra Region.