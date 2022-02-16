Boycott pastors and churches supporting E-levy – NDC man

Mahama said the Minority's E-Levy tussle in Parliament was a fight for Ghana's democracy.

He has described the E-levy as a symptom of what has gone on for the last four years.

"E-Levy is not the problem, it is a symptom of what has gone on for the last four years. The government feels they can ride over everybody, takes its own decision, bring anything to Parliament, do whatever it likes, pass any decision that they want without dialogue, after all, they are 169.”

"The current 137/137 is a withdrawal symptom. The government has to climb down from its high horse and realize that the people of Ghana have been tired of that tyrannical dictatorial majority rule that it has carried out. Without consensus building, without dialogue, even if you are 169, it still helps to get consensus," he said.

Henry Osei Akoto speaking on the development called on Ghanaians to boycott pastors who have declared their support for the E-levy.

In a Twitter post, he said he is "not against the church!

"I am against incentive clergymen who hide behind God to take money from the poor and vulnerable."

"That wasn't the church Jesus started. If they support E-Levy, stop going to the church.