Call Hopeson Adorye to order – Annoh-Dompreh to Alan Kyeremanteng

“Chief Alan Kyerematen should as a matter of urgency call on his Director of operation, Hopeson to retract his unfortunate comment forthwith,” the MP tweeted on Sunday (14 August). “We have a beautiful party with a respected tradition, let’s conduct a civil and clean campaign”, he wrote on social media.

His comments come after Hopeson Adorye allegedly made some tribal comments during a keep fit walk in support of Alan Kyeremanteng over the weekend.

He is said that the vice-presidential slot of the party is an automatic slot for the Northerners in the NPP while that of the presidential spot switches between the Danquah and Busia lineages.

Pulse Ghana

“Whenever a Danquah leads the party, the Busia side steps aside but there is a Dombo (for running mate), and whenever a Busia lead, the Danquah side steps aside but there is a Dombo (for running mate). As for the Dombos they are always there (for running mate).