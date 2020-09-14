He was supposed to appear before Judge Amos Wuntah Wuni for calling him 'stupid'.

He is alleged to have "scandalised" and "threatened" the judge and, by extension, the court and bringing its name into disrepute.

Lawyers for the Kennedy Agyapongf filed an application that he was not personally served with the first order dated September 9, 2020, for him to appear.

He is expected to "show cause why he should not be severely punished for contempt if the matters are proven against him to the satisfaction of the Court."

Kennedy Agyapong is alleged to have called the judge stupid for giving a ruling in his absence.

The livid MP said on Net 2 TV, "You are a stupid judge. I will face you."

"I am not Anas to take bribe from you," he added in local language Twi.

He stressed: "I will deal with you."

However, he has retracted his alleged insult of the High Court judge.

The vociferous politician in the apology statement to the judge and the judiciary said "…upon sober reflection, "I have come to the realization that without prejudice to the substantive case, my expression about the court’s opinion was harsh thus I find it necessary to render an unqualified apology without reservation whatsoever to the Honourable Chief Justice, Judges and Magistrates and any individual who have been offended by my uncomplimentary comments."

"Thus prior to the publication of this letter, I have appeared on the same platform on the 7th day of September 2020 and rendered the same apology to the Hon. Chief Justice, Judges, and Magistrates."

"I must conclude that I strongly believe in our judicial system and can never denigrate its integrity. Indeed I was set free by the court when I was charged with treason in 2012."