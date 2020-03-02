The vociferous law maker said the opposition party has many priorities like choosing a running mate for John Mahama for the 2020 general elections.

According to him, with barely 10 months into the general elections, the National Democratic Congress has practically refused to outdoor the party's running mate, but found time to engage in propaganda over the global epidemic.

"In other countries, both the opposition and the ruling government have come together to fight the virus, but here we are in this country doing the usual politicking.

Last week, the NDC MP for Kumbungu, Hon Ras Mubarak, demanded information on whether President Akufo-Addo upon his return from the European tour, will be quarantined following cases of the spread of the Coronavirus disease in some of the countries the president has visited.

Hon Ras Mubarak asked the question in Parliament after the Majority Leader Hon Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu had presented to Members, Business statement of Parliament for this week.

According to the Kumbungu MP, the President of Mongolia has been quarantined for 14 days after a trip outside the country.

"They should concentrate on finding a running mate than doing politics with the global coronavirus epidemic," the NPP MP said on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia program.