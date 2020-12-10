After polls and collation, the EC announced that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) won the election with over six million votes, which represents 51.59 of the total votes cast.

John Mahama polled 6,214,889 which represents 47.36% of the total votes cast.

However, a statement from the EC after the declaration, said the Chairperson "inadvertently used 13,433,573 as the total valid votes cast".

"The total valid votes cast is 13,119,460", adding that the correction in the figures "does not change the percentages stated for each candidate and the declaration made by the Chairperson," it said.

Though, the corrections was made by the EC to the 2020 presidential election results without the Techiman South constituency, it doesn't change the results declared in favour of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.