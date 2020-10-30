According to him, he will campaign for Mahama to rescue Ghana from the mess of the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He said "I am neither NDC nor NPP but I want to join forces with my brother Mahama to rescue Ghana from the current mess. President Nana Akufo-Addo in opposition promised many many things which he has not fulfilled."

Addressing supporters of the NDC during a Health Walk-in Zebilla, Ndebugri stated that Nana Addo in opposition accused Mahama of running a 'family and friends' government but he [Nana Addo] is currently doing worse things than what happened under the erstwhile administration.

He said the NPP used the appointment of Joyce Bawah Mogtari, a cousin to Mahama, and some few friends as a major campaign tool against him.

"But now, hardly will you hear names from the Jubilee House like Nuhu, Ibrahim, Abugri. Those there are all Akufo-Addo's family and friends," he said.

"In 2016, Akufo-Addo told us to try him and if he didn't do well, we can kick him out so we are kicking him out on 7th December, because he didn’t do well, he didn't do well. One-village One-dam, One-district One-factory, in Garu how many dams are there, Garu factory where is it located and what does it produce, Bawku factory what does it produce, Zebilla factory what does it produce, Pusiga factory what does it produce?" he asked.