Collation of the December 7 Presidential and parliamentary election results from the various polling centers is still ongoing but Mr. Oppong Nkrumah has joined a few others who are contesting the elections to claim victory even before official results are released.

READ ALSO: Election 2020: Ursula Owusu claims victory at Ablekuma West

He took to Twitter to write: “Thank God, thank you Ofoase/Ayirebi for growing our margins by 6k extra votes. Most importantly thank you for giving a resounding margin.”