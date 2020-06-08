The primaries have been outstanding since April 2020 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) which culminated in the imposition of restrictions on movements and mass gatherings as a preventive measure.

The party has already elected more than 95 Parliamentary candidates who would be contesting on its ticket in orphan constituencies [areas the party does not have sitting MPs].

The primaries will, therefore, enable the party to select the last batch of parliamentary candidates for the December 7, 2020 elections.

See the list of candidates in NPP.