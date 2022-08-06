Elections 2024: We won't register citizens without Ghana card — EC warns

The warning comes after the election management body warned Ghanaians to ensure they obtain their Ghana Cards in order not to be disenfranchised in the 2024 parliamentary and presidential elections.

The Deputy Chairman of the EC in charge of Corporate Services, Dr. Bossman Asare earlier said the Ghana Card will be a requirement for voting in the 2024 election.

In an interview with Joy News, the EC official opined that without a Ghana Card, one will not be registered to vote.

He has thus warned prospective voters to obtain their Ghana Cards.

"Commission in collaboration with our partners took the decision that now let us have the Ghana Card as the main requirement.

"So what this means is that as soon as you acquire your Ghana Card with a continuous registration, you just go to our district office where you are located then you go and register and your name will be put on the roll of voters," he said.

Dr. Serebour Quaicoe also backed the point raised by Dr. Bossman that the Ghana card will be the sole identity for registration.

In an interview on Accra FM, he said "before one can be eligible to register and subsequently vote in the 2024 general elections, he or she must bear a Ghana card as a legal document."