He said the NDC stands to benefit if Nana Addo's government fails in halting the power outages, popularly known as dumsor.

He said just as Ghanaians voted out the Mahama-led administration for various reasons including their inability to resolve the four-year 'dumsor', the same can happen to any government that will not be able to deal with any energy crisis in the country.

In a post on Facebook, Otchere-Darko wrote: "However, history tells us that when you give a deadline deliver on it! It has serious political consequences if you don’t! The nightmare of over 4 years of dumsor under the NDC is still alive in our memories. Please note: only John Mahama and his campaign will ‘benefit’ from a resurrection of dumsor!".

"Again, we should also remember that Ghanaians will not forgive this Govt if this temporary situation is not fixed properly and permanently, which from all indications should be fixed well and I have every confidence in the capacity of Amewu and his team to deliver."

However, the Minister of Energy, John Peter Amewu has assured that the power outages are just temporal and it will be fixed in two weeks.

