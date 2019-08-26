Although nicknames are sometimes negative, many of the names may refer to positive attributes or traits of a president.

Nicknames for Presidents of Ghana have been bestowed on these men since Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Some are political or military names given before reaching the presidency.

Others are rather disparaging and meant to insult the person in some degree by critics and detractors.

Here are the nicknames Ghanaians gave to presidents in the country from the First to the Fourth Republic.

1. Kwame Nkrumah – Showboy

Dr. Kwame Nkrumah during his tenure earned the nickname Nkrumah Showboy due to his numerous positive developments.

2. Ignatius Kutu Acheampong – Fa wotob3 gye golf/Operation feed yourself

General Ignatius Kutu Acheampong was a military head of state of Ghana who ruled from 13 January 1972 to 5 July 1978, when he was deposed in a palace coup.

He was later executed by firing squad.

General Kutu was allegedly nicknamed Fa wotob3 gye golf because he lured women for sex with golf cars.

3. Jerry John Rawlings – Mr. Boom, Junior Jesus & Papa J

Jerry John Rawlings in one of his presidential addresses made this one statement and it became his nickname.

Chairman Rawlings as he is affectionately called has endeared himself to the Ghanaian people with his "Boom" speeches as well as his charismatic style of leadership.

The former President is the founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), a party whose ideas lean towards socialism and leftist ideologies.

However, a lot of Ghanaians especially millennials do not know so much about the man who was Ghana’s president for close to 20 years beginning from 1979 to 2001.

4. John Agyekum Kufour – Gentle giant & Sexy eyes

During his campaign and presidency, he was professed as the gentle giant by most of his party members and this became his nickname due to his stature.

5. John Evans Attah Mills – Asomdweahene

Same with Attah Mills, he was referred to as the "Asomdweahene"meaning the king of peace because he always preached about peace in all his speeches.

Nana Addo (now president) mockingly referred to him [Atta Mills] as Professor 'Do little'.

He called Professor 'Do little' because he was slow in delivering his campaign promise to Ghanaians.

"...The Professor, who is in charge of our affairs, President Mills, is now known as 'President Do Little' and it is important that all of us work together to make sure that Ghana has the sort of government that the people of Ghana deserve," he said.

6. John Mahama – The commissioner general, Onaapo & Dead goat

During the 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections, John Mahama was virtually commissioning a new project every other week, hence he was named the commissioner general.

He said he is a "dead goat" after he warned that he will not be shaken by the threat of strikes from labour unions prior to the 2016 election.

He said he has seen more demonstrations and strikes in my first two years as president of the country adding that "I have a dead goat syndrome".

7. Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo – Nana Kalyppo, Clearing agent, Addo Showboy & King Promise

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo seems to be given nicknames which will be written in the history book of Ghana.

He is known as Nana Kalyppo, clearing agent, king promise, etc just to mention few.

Nana Addo prior to the 2016 elections was nicknamed, "Nana Kalyppo", all because of a picture of him drinking the popular fruit drink that went viral and even sparked an internet challenge.

The president has also been christened a "Clearing Agent" for suspending alleged 'corrupt appointees' in his government.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) said the conduct of Nana Addo defeats his resolve to fighting the menace depleting state resources thus clearing his appointees.

Nana Addo has been tagged "King Promise" by his political opponents for his continuous and outrageous promises to the people of Ghana although he has failed to fulfill most promises he made during the 2016 campaign.