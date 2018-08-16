Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

GII boss chairs Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu's board


Corruption Fight GII boss chairs Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu's board

Ofori Kwafo in her speech said there is no conflict of interest case at stake vis a vis her role in civil society which may require her to resign her position at GII.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
GII boss chairs Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu's board play

Linda Ofori Kwafo, GII boss chairs Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu's board

The Executive Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), Linda Ofori Kwafo, has been elected the Chairperson of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Board.

She has a tenure of three years on the Board.

Ofori Kwafo in her speech said there is no conflict of interest case at stake vis a vis her role in civil society which may require her to resign her position at GII.

She said "It is not a full-time role" and pledged to the committed to the work and the president's fight against corruption in the country.

Linda Ofori Kwafo play

Linda Ofori Kwafo

 

READ MORE: Martin Amidu must prosecute former presidents of Ghana - Prof Adei

"We’ll be dedicated to our work and contribute to your effort and the effort of government to reduce corruption," she added.

In July, a nine (9) member Governing Board of the Office of the Special Prosecutor was sworn into office by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo pursuant to section five of the special prosecutor act 2017 Act 959.

They are the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, the Deputy Special Prosecutor, Cynthia Lamptey, Representative of the Audit Service - Addae Wireko-Tawiah, Representative of the Police Service/ Director of Police CID- Maame Tiwaa Addo Danquah.

The others are Representative of the Economic and Organized Crime Office- Charles Nana Antwi, Representative of the Financial Intelligence Centre- Kofi Boadi Boakye, Representative of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative- Charles Ayamdoo.

Special Prosecutor Board play

Special Prosecutor Board

 

READ ALSO: Woyome will still cough GH¢51 judgment debt - Attorney General

The rest are the nominee of the Minister responsible for National Security, Kwaku Domfeh and the female representative of the Anti-Corruption Civil Society Organizations, Linda Ofori-Kwafo.

Nana Addo urged them to discharge their duties without fear or favour.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

Corruption: EOCO impounds Mahama's vehicles Corruption EOCO impounds Mahama's vehicles
Tamale Teaching Hospital: NPP vigilante group Kandahar Boys released Tamale Teaching Hospital NPP vigilante group Kandahar Boys released
Goodbye: We don't want you again - Assin Central constituents reject Kennedy Agyapong Goodbye We don't want you again - Assin Central constituents reject Kennedy Agyapong
Audit Report: Interior Minister justifies blowing GHc28,000 on private security Audit Report Interior Minister justifies blowing GHc28,000 on private security
EC Brouhaha: Return gov't vehicles in your possession - EC orders Amadu Sulley EC Brouhaha Return gov't vehicles in your possession - EC orders Amadu Sulley
National Tour: Akufo-Addo's just ended Ashanti Regional Tour: What transpired National Tour Akufo-Addo's just ended Ashanti Regional Tour: What transpired

Recommended Videos

Underpaid Workers: MPs’ drivers cry over GH¢ 400 salary; Appeal for increment Underpaid Workers MPs’ drivers cry over GH¢ 400 salary; Appeal for increment
Politics: I’ll choose to join Al-Qaeda over NPP – Amaliba Politics I’ll choose to join Al-Qaeda over NPP – Amaliba
Security Analyst: It's wrong for government appointees to be conveyed in one bus Security Analyst It's wrong for government appointees to be conveyed in one bus



Top Articles

1 Fraudulence Kennedy Agyapong declared wantedbullet
2 Abhorrence I'll rather join Al-Qaeda than join the NPP - Amalibabullet
3 Ministerial Reshuffle Here are all the reshuffled Ministers and...bullet
4 Personality Profile Meet Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Ghana’s affable new...bullet
5 Goodbye We don't want you again - Assin Central constituents...bullet
6 Security Concerns What has caused the increase in vigilante...bullet
7 NDC Presidential Race Why Victor Gbeho, Ken Dzirasah et al...bullet
8 Tamale Hospital Saga NPP communicator suspended over...bullet
9 National Tour Akufo-Addo's just ended Ashanti Regional...bullet
10 Judgement Debt Woyome's refunded GH¢4.6m, what it meansbullet

Related Articles

EC Brouhaha Return gov't vehicles in your possession - EC orders Amadu Sulley
Abhorrence I'll rather join Al-Qaeda than join the NPP - Amaliba
Corruption Martin Amidu must prosecute former presidents of Ghana - Prof Adei
Corrupt Officials Stop interfering in Amidu's work - Nana Addo to chiefs and pastors
Corruption Fight We're chasing Charlotte Osei to cough state funds - EC staff
Special Prosecutor Ayariga using pastors, chiefs to talk me out of investigating him – Amidu
Corruption Fight Walk your talk on corruption - Auditor General to Akufo-Addo
Caveat Don't mount campaign billboards - NDC warn aspirants
Final Journey Here are the burial details for the late Amissah-Arthur
Corruption Fight Akufo-Addo inaugurates Special Prosecutor's Office Board

Top Videos

1 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
2 State Owned Vehicles Kusi Boafo exposes Mahama’s dealsbullet
3 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
4 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
5 State Visit Mahama holds discussions with Dubai rulerbullet
6 Politics EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from Mahamabullet
7 Political News Liberia's George Weah slashes his salary by 25%bullet
8 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 -...bullet
9 Corruption Allegations NDC MP dares CID boss to arrest...bullet
10 Condolences Oko Vanderpuije speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet

Politics

Ranking Nana Addo named among 2018 Most Influential leaders in digital gov't
Drivers of MPs appeal for increment in salary
Drivers of MPs appeal for increment in salary from ‘meagre’ GH¢ 400
Profile What you need to know about Alban Bagbin, NDC presidential hopeful
Intervention Police to use ‘force’ to open Tamale Hospital locked by Kandahar Boys