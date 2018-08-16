GII boss chairs Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu's board

news

The Executive Director of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), Linda Ofori Kwafo, has been elected the Chairperson of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Board.

She has a tenure of three years on the Board.

Ofori Kwafo in her speech said there is no conflict of interest case at stake vis a vis her role in civil society which may require her to resign her position at GII.

She said "It is not a full-time role" and pledged to the committed to the work and the president's fight against corruption in the country.

"We’ll be dedicated to our work and contribute to your effort and the effort of government to reduce corruption," she added.

In July, a nine (9) member Governing Board of the Office of the Special Prosecutor was sworn into office by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo pursuant to section five of the special prosecutor act 2017 Act 959.

They are the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, the Deputy Special Prosecutor, Cynthia Lamptey, Representative of the Audit Service - Addae Wireko-Tawiah, Representative of the Police Service/ Director of Police CID- Maame Tiwaa Addo Danquah.

The others are Representative of the Economic and Organized Crime Office- Charles Nana Antwi, Representative of the Financial Intelligence Centre- Kofi Boadi Boakye, Representative of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative- Charles Ayamdoo.

The rest are the nominee of the Minister responsible for National Security, Kwaku Domfeh and the female representative of the Anti-Corruption Civil Society Organizations, Linda Ofori-Kwafo.

Nana Addo urged them to discharge their duties without fear or favour.