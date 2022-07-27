Annan described the budget presented by Ofori-Atta as "an insult to Ghanaians".

He said the government is hiding from the people for fear of being tagged a failure.

"You're holding on to the reality because you fear we'll say you've failed. The government is ruling with reckless people. The President is asleep. If not, this midyear review should not have happened. It's an insult to us as Ghanaians.

"You know the solution to your problems but you have ignored it. In our politics in Africa, we want to look good everywhere. We are not honest with money. We want to look good when in fact we are not good. We generalize everything and say we are good rather than being detailed with reality.

Pulse Ghana

"Why waste our time in Parliament? Yesterday, he said virtually nothing. I think our only hope is for the Parliament to save this nation. We should speak to our conscience," he said.

He believes politicians know the antidote to Ghana's economic problems but they have ignored and resorted to cosmetics, without painting the reality to Ghanaians.

He bemoaned the rate at which people lie their way to power, tagging the Vice President to spell the reality to Ghanaians.