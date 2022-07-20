Economic hardship: Nana Addo has disobeyed God – Owusu Bempah

He stated that Samuel – a man simply directed by God to anoint His chosen one. Whiles Nana Addo was Saul – the chosen one who disobeyed God and was visited with hard times.

In an interview with RTV posted on Youtube, Bempah said Samuel was asked to anoint Saul to become president, things did not go well, things went rough and that was because Saul became stubborn and was not listening to God and Samuel, so Samuel distanced himself from Saul."

"When Samuel tried to intervene at a point, God asked him to stay off because Saul had showed disobedience and so I see that the pure heart Akufo-Addo for which God chose him, has changed.

"He doesn't listen to God anymore, and the prayers that clergymen used to say for him, he doesn't allow it any longer. So, if you like him to Saul, it is the same thing, Samuel was only instructed by God to anoint Saul because he was God's own choice," he added.