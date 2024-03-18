Heads must roll over Amidu's Agyapa corruption risk assessment report — Domelevo

Amidu in a press statement dated November 2, 2020, explained that the report was completed on October 15, 2020, and it was forwarded to the Office of the President on October 16, 2020, as well as the former Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta.

He indicated that he was making it public because two weeks is enough "courtesy" and deemed it important to inform the public about the conclusion of his constitutional mandate.

Domelevo speaking on the corruption assessment report averred that it is worrying that no officials have been sanctioned for their roles in the deal to date.

He particularly referred to the fact that a Special Prosecutor's Report of October 2020 had clearly stated that the processes involved in the deal were not above board.

Speaking on TV3, he said, "Heads should have rolled when Martin Amidu did a corruption risk assessment of this deal."

Background on the controversial Agyapa deal

On August 14, 2020, Parliament ratified the Agyapa Minerals Royalties Investment Agreement along with four accompanying documents, enabling the monetization of Ghana's forthcoming gold royalties.

According to the terms, Agyapa Mineral Royalties Limited has been established in Jersey, adjacent to the UK, to oversee the collection and administration of royalties from 16 gold mining leases for approximately the next 15 years.

In return, the company is slated to be listed on both the London and Ghana Stock Exchanges later this year, aiming to raise a minimum of $500 million for government investment in infrastructure, healthcare, and education.

The listing will permit private investors to acquire up to 49 percent ownership of the company.