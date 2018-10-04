Pulse.com.gh logo
Here's why NDC lost parliamentary seats to the NPP


Postmortem Mahama reveals why NDC lost parliamentary seats to the NPP

  • Published:
play

Former President John Mahama has vowed that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will reclaim all of its lost parliamentary seats in the 2020 general elections.

He has revealed why the party lost some seats to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2016 polls.

Acording to him, internal bickering, disunity and power struggle at the constituency level cost the party as many as 36 parliamentary seats.

READ MORE: 5 reasons why Mahama lost election 2016

Mahama who is on a campaign at Savelugu in the Northern region said "Like I said a few things went wrong…we were not united. Savelugu is one of them, there was no way we should have lost the Savelugu seat but it is just because we were not united. We had seen at least 36 of such constituencies where we could easily have won but we lost because we were not united."

Supporters have accused some party officials of amassing wealth and doing very little to help the fortune of the party in the elections.

John Mahama addressing party faithfuls and branch executives said the the factions that existed prior to the 2016 elections are working together in the interest of party unity to reclaim all the seats ahead of the 2020 polls.

READ MORE: Kwabena Adjei reveals why NDC lost election 2016

"I know that this time you have started working together to patch the differences. I have started receiving reports about what our new regional executives some of our MPs are all doing to help us come together so we win Savelugu back from the NPP," he said.

