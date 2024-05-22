Hopeson Adorye arrested over claims of detonating dynamite in Volta Region

"Prior to the elections, we blasted dynamite in parts of the Volta Region, and that scared a number of people," Adorye said. He further claimed that this tactic led to a significant decrease in voter turnout, ultimately benefiting the NPP.

"After casting my ballot in Tema, I drove to the Volta Region," Adorye continued. "When I asked for the number of people who had voted and the expected number of voters, it turned out people did not come out to vote."

The allegations have triggered a wave of condemnation from the public and prominent figures alike. Broadcaster Kwame Sefa Kayi, host of Peace FM's Kokrokoo show, was among those calling for Adorye's immediate arrest and a thorough investigation into his claims.

Reports indicate that Adorye is currently in custody and is expected to appear in court in the coming days.

During the Accra FM interview, Adorye revealed that by 2 p.m. on the day of voting, the turnout in the Volta Region was notably low, which he interpreted as a sign of reduced support for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in their stronghold.

The arrest marks a significant development in what has already become a major political scandal.