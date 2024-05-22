ADVERTISEMENT
Hopeson Adorye arrested over claims of detonating dynamite in Volta Region

Kojo Emmanuel

Hopeson Adorye, a former member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and currently the director of special duties for Alan Kyerematen's Movement for Change, has been arrested by police following his controversial claims about using dynamite to influence the 2016 general elections.

Hopeson Adorye
Hopeson Adorye

"Prior to the elections, we blasted dynamite in parts of the Volta Region, and that scared a number of people," Adorye said. He further claimed that this tactic led to a significant decrease in voter turnout, ultimately benefiting the NPP.

"After casting my ballot in Tema, I drove to the Volta Region," Adorye continued. "When I asked for the number of people who had voted and the expected number of voters, it turned out people did not come out to vote."

Voting in Ghana
Voting in Ghana Pulse Ghana
The allegations have triggered a wave of condemnation from the public and prominent figures alike. Broadcaster Kwame Sefa Kayi, host of Peace FM's Kokrokoo show, was among those calling for Adorye's immediate arrest and a thorough investigation into his claims.

Reports indicate that Adorye is currently in custody and is expected to appear in court in the coming days.

During the Accra FM interview, Adorye revealed that by 2 p.m. on the day of voting, the turnout in the Volta Region was notably low, which he interpreted as a sign of reduced support for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in their stronghold.

The arrest marks a significant development in what has already become a major political scandal.

The Ghana Police Service has not issued an official statement on the reported arrest yet.

