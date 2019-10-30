He said he had to use three different meetings in 2005 to convince the former president to accept to partner the late Professor John Evans Atta Mills.

“I invited him [Mahama] in 2005 and discussed it with him,” he told Evans Mensah on JoyNews’ PM Express programme on Tuesday, adding that, “it took three meetings before Mahama finally accepted.

READ ALSO: NDC has to be in opposition for 24 years - Gabby

“Mahama’s close relatives are aware” of this development, according to Bagbin.

He said in his preparations of Mr. Mahama for the task, he organised a series of programmes that would bring him to the limelight.

He would have Mahama deliver speeches on his behalf, all in a bid to market him, and “all that brought him up.”

Bagbin said, however, he may not be the only one responsible for the former president’s rise.

Mahama partnered the late John Atta Mills to run for the Jubilee House and when Mr Mills died in 2012, took over and served one term as President.