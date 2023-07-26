I will never be poor in life till I die — Kennedy Agyapong

He made these remarks to delegates and party faithful in the Western Region.

He urged the delegates not to fear anyone in the NPP who is trying to whip them to support a particular candidate.

According to him, regional executives are being whipped, I have given 26 pickups to this region, and all the 10 contestants, which of them has donated even a car tyre to this region. Come on, you should wake up. Why are you afraid?

ADVERTISEMENT

He asked why are you afraid, those whipping you into a certain line, which candidate can say they care for the Western Region than myself, Kennedy Agyapong?

"Today the land is ploughed, prepared, crop planted, it’s ripe and ready so everyone is enjoying. You play the fool and let’s land in opposition, you will see what will happen.

"At this stage in my life, I will never be poor till I die. I have home sense, I will never go hungry. I won't let anyone scare you in this region, we are not afraid of anyone," he stated.

11 members of the NPP have picked forms to contest in the party's delegate congress scheduled for August 2023.

The NPP stalwarts contesting the flagbearer are Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Agriculture Minister, former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto; former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh; former Railways and Development Minister, Joe Ghartey and former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko.

ADVERTISEMENT