I wish Sammy Awuku was NDC member - Okudzeto Ablakwa

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has disclosed that he wishes NPP's Sammy Awuku belongs to his party.

He said Awuku, the National Organiser of the NPP, has shown maturity since his entry into the political scene.

“I must say that Sammy Awuku has always shown potential. He is very charismatic. The first time I saw him I knew he was going to go far if he decided to take up politics right from student level to the national level,” Ablakwa said on Starr FM.

“I am so proud of him. I am proud of what he has achieved. As Youth Organizer of the [New Patriotic Party], he did a phenomenal job. You have to give it to him. He knew how to mobilize the youth, how to strike a chord, blend with them", he said.

Ablakwa, who is also the Minority spokesperson on Foreign Affairs said: “What I like about Sammy Awuku is that he is a brother, he listens, and he is very humble. The first time I saw him he looks like a spoilt child, quite bigger than all of us and plumb. But when you get closer to him you notice that he has some warmth and he is always ready to listen to different views".

He also trumpeted on the essence of student politics in the making of leaders. “And, I think that it comes from the experiences we share in Commonwealth Hall, in student politics at the University of Ghana. Sometimes people underrate student politics, but I must say that it is a very good preparatory ground and I am not surprised that he is now the National Organiser of the [New Patriotic Party],” he told Starr Chat host Bola Ray.