Mahama is currently bidding to become flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

In a short video posted on his Facebook page, the former president said he will work day and night to ensure that the NDC returns to power.

He stressed that a government under his leadership would address the problems of unemployment and the high cost of living in the country.

“When you vote for John Mahama, I will fight hard and work day and night with you to ensure our victory and address the problems of unemployment and the high cost of living in the country,” Mahama said.

“Together we will present to our countrymen and women a renewed and reinvigorated NDC, a party ready and able to lead Ghana beyond the unprecedented economic hardships of the present day, beyond the rising unemployment and despair of our youth, beyond the closure and collapse of financial institutions and businesses, beyond the dishonesty and nonchalance of the current administration, and beyond the family and clan syndrome that has rightly shocked and outraged so many,” he added.

The NDC is set to go to the polls on 23 February to elect a flagbearer for the 2020 general elections.

Mahama will contest six other candidates for the slot, including Prof. Joshua Alabi, Dr. Ekow Spio-Garbrah, Alban Bagbin, Goosie Tanoh, and Sylvester Mensah.