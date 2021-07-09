RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

I’m a better manager of the public purse - Akufo-Addo jabs Mahama

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said unlike former president John Dramani Mahama who spent $260 million on just the Kwame Nkrumah Circle ‘Circle Dubai’, his government has spent $289m to build three interchanges, indicating that he is a better manger of the public purse.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with Mahama
Speaking at the inauguration and official opening of the Pokuase Interchange in Accra on Friday, July 9, 2021, Mr Akufo-Addo said it was “important to put on record that the original contract design” for the project “was for a three-tier interchange”.

However”, he pointed out, “through efficient management by my government, the interchange was modified to a four-tier interchange within the same contract sum.”

“Indeed, $289 million has been used by the Akufo-Addo government to construct three interchanges, as opposed to $260 million used by the Mahama government to construct only the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange”, the president compared and contrasted.

“These are further examples of the fact that we, in the NPP, are good protectors of the public purse,” he noted.

President Akufo-Addo also urged the public to use the Pokuase interchange in a safe manner.

I appeal to the users of this facility, especially drivers, to adhere to the various road safety measures put in place for the safe use of the facility”, adding: “The modernisation of Ghana is steadily gathering momentum, and I entreat all Ghanaians to join hands in building the Ghana we want.

The Pokuase Interchange connects motorists to Awoshie, Kwabenya, Amasaman and Achimota.

