I’m a no nonsense person – Hawa Koomson ‘fires’ critics

She, however, stated that she does not take any malarkey from anyone because of her nice personality.

“Hawa Koomosn is a nice person, just that I am a no nonsense person.”

Mrs. Koomson, who has been at the centre of different controversies in the past years said the treatment of female politicians in the country has made her who she is.

She further noted that women in Ghana’s political terrain are considered as prostitutes by their male counterparts.

According to her, women have had to ensure severe hardship and verbal abuse meted out to them by their male counterparts.

“A female politician goes through a whole lot embarrassments. They think if you are a female and are a politician you are a prostitute. Why do you have to say it? We are not.

“We are fighting for our place in politics and in governance. There is no way we can do very good politics and governance in our country without women participating.

“I contested against a male in 2021 and 2026 and the kind of insults. To the extent that I was told my three children have different fathers which is not true. I have three children with the same man my husband.

“To me, it is high time we moved away for refusing women their rightful place when it comes to politics. This is within our political party and our opponents.