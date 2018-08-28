Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

I'm sorry - Bagbin apologises for over 'blind man, stammerer' comments


Discriminatory Comments I'm sorry - Bagbin apologises over 'blind man, stammerer' comments

According to Bagbin, he takes full responsibility for the comments made, which he said was the misrepresented by some members of the NDC.

  • Published:
play

Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament and presidential hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alban Bagbin has apologised to Ghanaians, especially persons with disability for his comments against them.

According to him, he takes full responsibility for the comments made, which he said was the misrepresented by some members of the NDC for their political interest.

He said "I want to take full responsibility for the indiscretion of going with issues that will otherwise be private to the NDC. I have learnt that such disclosure could raise emotions among some sections of the Ghanaian society."

READ MORE: Rawlings punches Bagbin over 'blind man, stammerer' comments

Background

Alban Babgin has fired salvos accusing Mahama of appointing unqualified individuals to head sensitive positions during his tenure.

He specifically mentioned colleague MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto-Ablakwa, and Dr Edward Omane Boamah, as some people who were not fit to be selected for ministerial positions.

play

READ MORE: Mahama will win by 85% - Ablakwa predicts

He told NDC delegates in the Volta Region last week that Okudzeto-Ablakwa, then Deputy Education Minister in charge of Tertiary, had ‘problems’ before he got his certificate from the university while Dr Edward Kofi Omane Boamah was a ‘stammerer,’ who should not have been the Communications Minister.

"We had very good materials in our last government but the placement was wrong. Look at my son-in-law Ablakwa -brilliant handsome young man but he had problems before he got his certificate at Legon. You recall they almost rusticated him" Bagbin fired.

He said "after he came to do his national service in Parliament and joined politics, he was made a Deputy Minister for Education in charge of Tertiary. (So for) the lecturers, what are you telling them? Some of these decisions affected us a lot."

Bagbin described Dr Omane Boamah as "an intelligent young man" but said his appointment was misplaced.

"I learnt from tradition that it’s not the chief that speaks, it’s the linguist and so when you are a leader, you must have a very good linguist," he said.

READ MORE: Why Bagbin is on rampage against Mahama

The Nadowli Kaleo MP in the Upper West region added that "when Prof (Atta Mills) was in power, Haruna Iddrisu was our linguist in charge of communications, when my brother [Mahama] came to power, he substituted him for Dr Omane Boamah, who is a natural stammerer."

But the MP has apologised when Ghanaians mounted pressure on him for his offensive comments.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

Recommended Articles

NDC Presidential Race: Mahama is not a drunkard - NDC MP slams former ambassador NDC Presidential Race Mahama is not a drunkard - NDC MP slams former ambassador
2020 Polls: Mahama's only reason for coming back is greed - NDC stalwart 2020 Polls Mahama's only reason for coming back is greed - NDC stalwart
Kwahu Chief backs Bagbin; says blind men shouldn’t lead Chieftaincy Ministry  Kwahu Chief backs Bagbin; says blind men shouldn’t lead Chieftaincy Ministry 
Former President: Mahama spotted riding motorbike in town Former President Mahama spotted riding motorbike in town
Forsake: Women's wing begs Otiko Afisah Djaba not to quit NPP Forsake Women's wing begs Otiko Afisah Djaba not to quit NPP
NDC Race: Why Mahama stands tall among NDC presidential aspirants NDC Race Why Mahama stands tall among NDC presidential aspirants

Recommended Videos

Free SHS: Funding free SHS hasn’t been easy – Nana Addo confesses Free SHS Funding free SHS hasn’t been easy – Nana Addo confesses
Nii Lante Vanderpuye: Mahama is sacrificing to contest, Ghanaians must thank him Nii Lante Vanderpuye Mahama is sacrificing to contest, Ghanaians must thank him
Politics: Rawlings slams Alban Bagbin for anti-social comments Politics Rawlings slams Alban Bagbin for anti-social comments



Top Articles

1 Capital Bank Collapse A-Plus chides Manasseh Azure's defence on Otabil's...bullet
2 Former President Mahama spotted riding motorbike in townbullet
3 Revelations Strange money hitting my account – Martin Amidubullet
4 2020 Polls Mahama's only reason for coming back is greed - NDC...bullet
5 Allegations NPP made up of bunch of thieves - A-Plus allegesbullet
6 NDC Race Why Mahama stands tall among NDC presidential aspirantsbullet
7 Ministerial Reshuffle Here are all the reshuffled Ministers...bullet
8 Reformed Mahama a changed man; he now listens to NDC...bullet
9 2020 Polls NPP unfazed by Mahama's returnbullet
10 Forsake Women's wing begs Otiko Afisah Djaba not to...bullet

Related Articles

Kwahu Chief backs Bagbin; says blind men shouldn’t lead Chieftaincy Ministry 
NDC Race Why Mahama stands tall among NDC presidential aspirants
2020 Polls NPP unfazed by Mahama's return
Election 2020 Mahama picks 2020 NDC presidential forms [Video]
2020 Polls Five things pushing Mahama to run for president again
Appointment Nana Akufo-Addo replaces deputy Eastern regional minister
Recklessness Rawlings punches Bagbin over 'blind man, stammerer' comments
Revelations Mahama cut ties with Stan Dogbe after error-ridden brochure - NDC MP
NDC Presidential Race Why Bagbin is on rampage against Mahama
Agenda 2020 Here are all the 94 NDC MPs who have endorsed Mahama

Top Videos

1 2020 Polls I'll contest as president in elections 2020 - Bukom Bankubullet
2 Politics Akufo-Addo summons US ambassador over 'shithole' commentbullet
3 Anas Aremeyaw Anas clashes with Kennedy Agyapong at radio stationbullet
4 2018 SONA Nana Addo delivers State of the Nation Address [Watch live]bullet
5 Mo Ibrahim "You are crazy if you vote for old men as President"bullet
6 Condolences Sam George speaks on Amissah-Arthurbullet
7 Anas Exposé Kennedy Agyapong attacks Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsubullet
8 Dr. Bawumia My husband is doing very well; he’ll return...bullet
9 Condolences Mahama Ayariga mourns Amissah-Arthurbullet
10 Politics EC from DR Congo seek electoral advice from...bullet

Politics

APC Founder Ayariga denies Bawku attack
NDC Primaries Mahama coming to rescue Ghanaians- Sam George
In Bawku Hassan Ayariga attacked in Bawku
2020 Polls Five things pushing Mahama to run for president again