She said this will not happen again because she has cursed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader for neglecting her.

The enigmatic politician has ramped up her criticism of the former President in recent times.

According to her, she toiled and defended him during his presidency and was subsequently abandoned.

Speaking in an interview in Kumasi, Madam Donkor said John Mahama is also ungrateful.

“I sacrificed myself to defend John Mahama. I fought hard for him when he was a President but he never appreciated me. He neglected me without appreciating what I did for him” Akua Donkor explained.

“I have cursed John Mahama for neglecting me and my curse is after him. He can never be President again. He should stop wasting his time and find something different to do and also stop thinking about becoming president of Ghana”. She said

Madam Akua Donkor explained that she contributed massively for former President John Mahama’s Supreme Court victory in 2012.

“I was in court defending John Mahama in 2012 while he and his family were resting and enjoying. I got more enemies for defending John Mahama but he didn’t appreciate what I did for him” Akua Donkor added.

Akua Donkor petitions Supreme Court to throw out NDC’s election suit

“The only money I received from John Mahama was GHS100 which he gave me on farmers’ day celebration. Some people thought John Mahama was taken care of me. Even some NDC members and supporters became my enemies because they were thinking that Mahama was giving me gold,” she pointed out.

She also called on the NDC flagbearer to concede the elections to President Akufo-Addo.

According to Akua Donkor, NDC supporters and executives should recognize President Akufo-Addo as the President of the Republic of Ghana.

“Whether NDC likes it or not, Nana Akufo-Addo is the President of Ghana and nothing will change it. He has been sworn in as a president and all Ghanaians know he is our president. NDC supporters, executives, and John Dramani Mahama should stop creating tension in Ghana and concede defeat,” Akua Donkor said.