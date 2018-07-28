news

Jean Mensa, who has been nominated by President Nana Akufo-Addo as the new chairperson of the Electoral Commission, is related to the first lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, it has been alleged.

The former Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Murtala Mohammed, posted on his Facebook wall that Mrs Mensa is the niece of the president's wife.

"Once again President Nana Addo did not disappoint," he noted. "He appointed his daughter Inlaw as the EC Chair. Jean Mensa is the niece of President Nana Addo’s wife.In the eyes of this palpable facts how can Jean Mensa be a neutral arbiter?"

On Monday, July 23, 2018, the Presidency announced the nomination of the Executive Director of the IEA, Jean Mensa, as the new Chairperson of EC.

Other persons nominated for appointment by President Akufo-Addo to the Commission included; Samuel Tettey for the Deputy Chairperson, Dr. Eric Asare Bossman also as a Deputy Chairperson and Adwoa Asuama Abrefa as a Member of Commission.