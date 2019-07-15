The star actor is among 118 people in the NDC who have picked forms to contest various Parliamentary seats in the Greater Accra region.

Dumelo will compete with Suzzy Afua Adoboe in the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary primaries.

In November 2018, the actor declared his intension to contest the NDC primaries for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency when that seat became vacant following the death of the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP, Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko.

However, he later pulled out of the race, citing “personal reasons” for his decision not to contest anymore.

The Ayawaso West Wuogon seat was subsequently contested by Delali Brempong who won the NDC primaries but ultimately lost out to the widow of the late MP, Lydia Alhassan, in a by-election.

But Dumelo has now taken his intension of entering Parliament to another level after picking up forms for the NDC’s parliamentary primaries.

In all, there are 20 women and 98 men contesting to represent the party in the 34 constituencies in the Greater Accra region.

Former Executive Director of National Service Secretariat, Dr. Michael Kpessah Whyte, is also seeking in the nod in the Shai Osu Doku constituency.

Meanwhile, incumbent MPs including the Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George; Alfred Okoe Vanderpuje, MP for Ablekuma South; MP for Odododiodoo, Nii Lante Vanderpuije, and Ashaiman MP, Ernest Norgbey are also seeking re-election into Parliament in 2020.