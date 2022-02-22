Ken Agyapong and Henry Quartey must go down with Adwoa Safo – Ablakwa vows

He disclosed on his Facebook page on February 22 that an “unimpeachable assessment of the Votes and Proceedings of Parliament — between October 26, 2021, and November 24, 2021” revealed that the two lawmakers failed to obtain prior permission from Speaker Alban S.K. Bagbin before deserting parliament for more than the 15 working days beyond which an MP cannot be absent from work.

He added that it will be unfair to sacrifice Adwoa Safo alone when others including Kennedy Agyapong who is the most vociferous on this matter are equally guilty of the same truancy.

“From a thorough and unimpeachable assessment of the Votes and Proceedings of Parliament — between October 26, 2021, and November 24, 2021; two NPP MPs: Ken Ohene Agyapong and Henry Quartey who is also Greater Accra Regional Minister were absent without permission from the Rt. Hon. Speaker, Alban S.K. Bagbin, for 18 working days each.

“I am therefore perplexed and wondering, in all sincerity, the basis for the discriminatory and unprincipled attacks on Sarah Adwoa Safo by our colleagues on the NPP side of the House, and particularly from Ken Ohene Agyapong who is equally guilty of the same offence he’s been raving and ranting about.

“In all fairness, we expect and will also ensure that the Privileges Committee considers the matter of three absenting MPs and not one. Article 97 (1) (c) of the 1992 Constitution and Order 16 (1) of our Standing Orders must not and will not be applied selectively.

“Realistically, Ghanaians should be preparing for three by-elections in Assin Central, Ayawaso Central and Dome/Kwabenya,” Ablakwa wrote on Facebook.

Some members of the NPP caucus in parliament have publicly accused Sarah Adwoa Safo of refusing to attend to her parliamentary duties and threatened to drag her to the Priviledges Committee for questioning which will lead to the eventual declaration of her seat vacant by the Speaker.

Kennedy Agyapong who is now being alleged to have violated the 15 working-day limit beyond which an MP can't absent him or herself is the most vocal, attacking the mother of his two children and calling her all sorts of names on various media platforms.