Kennedy Agyapong is part of NPP's problems - Dr. Amakye Boateng

According to him, the NPP government is facing serious economic and communication challenges and must as well find ways to control Kennedy Agyapong from his explosive outburst.

In an interview on Accra-based Neat FM, Dr. Amakye said "He [Kennedy Agyapong] is part of NPP's problem."

Some members of the NPP feel Kennedy Agyapong is incessantly attacking leadership and members of the party.

The Assin Central MP reacted to the lackadaisical attitude of some leaders of the party.

He mentioned that the Communications Director for the NPP, Yaw Buaben Asamoa is a "waste" to the party adding that Asamoa is the cause of the party's communication problems.

Pulse Ghana

Speaking on Accra-based Asaase radio, Agyapong described him as an "arrogant" person.

"That guy [Buaben Asamoa] should be fired, he is a waste to the party, he is a waste to the party. The problems we are facing with communication are because of Yaw Buaben Asamoa. He is arrogant that is why he lost the Adenta seat. You will see the demonstration I'm going to organise against him," he said.

Kennedy Agyapong also said the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei Opare, caused GH¢120,000 to be deposited into the account of the embattled Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya Constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

It has come to light that Adwoa Safo was flown into Ghana on a private jet through an arrangement spearheaded by the Chief of Staff just so she could take part in the botched controversial e-levy vote in parliament which was scheduled to have taken place in the dying embers of last year.

Apart from the flight, the Chief of Staff also gave MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyepong money to be transferred into the bank account of Adwoa Safo as part of measures to coax her to take part in the parliamentary proceedings concerning the E-levy.