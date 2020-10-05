To achieve his target the former President said his government will embark on a fast-track programme to complete the abandoned Community Day Schools, expand infrastructure in existing schools, and include private schools in the free SHS programme.

Addressing a community durbar of chiefs and farmers at Fawohoyeden in the Asunafo North district of the Ahafo Region, Mr Mahama said he has always stood for quality free SHS.

According to him, claims that he would cancel the free SHS programme is false, noting that he started the programme with day students during his administration.

While acknowledging that Ghana during the NDC era was not heaven, President Mahama maintained that the NDC has a better record than the NPP, explaining that today, everyone is suffering and can hardly make ends meet.

"These days nothing works. Whether as a farmer, trader, driver or mechanic, the hardship is unbearable everywhere," he bemoaned, adding "we have to go back for the NDC and I know that by God's grace, we shall be victorious."

He announced to the farming community that when he wins the December 2020 elections, his government will reintroduce the free cocoa fertilizer intervention that was aborted by the NPP, to bring relief to cocoa farmers.

He also outlined a number of policies contained in the NDC 2020 People's Manifesto, including the Free Primary Health Care Plan, Free Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and the Free Apprenticeship Programme.