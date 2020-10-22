Speaking to the people of Bonyere in the Jomoro Constituency on the third day of his five-day tour of the Western Region, he said the petrochemical industry forms part of the second phase of the NDC administration's plan to industrialize the Ellembelle and Jomoro constituencies.

READ MORE: Armed robbers have become uncontrollable under Nana Addo - Mahama

"It was during the term of the late President [John] Atta Mills that we started drilling for oil in commercial quantities. It was during that time that we constructed the Atuabo Gas Plant. If you look at the plan, apart from the Atuabo Gas Plant, there was another project which was a petrochemical industry which was to be sited here at Bonyere. Unfortunately, we lost power and therefore could not proceed to put up the petrochemical industry," he said.

"…but the plan is still there. Even if you look at our manifesto, we have detailed in it that we will construct it if by God's grace we come to power. Because the oil and gas development project are still very dear to the NDC.

"The phase two is here at Bonyere which is the petrochemical industry. The NDC has the plan and the drawings are still with us. So, if we come to power, I'm assuring you that we will go ahead with the project so that the youth of Bonyere can also get work to do in the oil and gas sector," Mahama added.