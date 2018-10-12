Pulse.com.gh logo
Mahama warns Nana Addo to stop harassing SHS headmasters


Mahama warns Nana Addo to stop harassing SHS headmasters

According to Mahama, the problems facing senior high school are real and the government must attend to them instead of intimidating people.

Former President John Mahama with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo play

Former President John Mahama with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Former President John Mahama has asked President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government to stop harassing headmasters of Senior High Schools and solve the challenges confronting secondary education in the country.

According to him, the problems facing the senior high schools persist real and the government must attend to them instead of intimidating people.

His comments come at trhe back of the government suspending Tempane Senior High School (SHS) headmaster.

READ MORE: Police to grill NDC activist over Joshua Akamba's video with SHS students

The suspension comes after a video captured the Deputy National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Akamba, inciting students of Tempane SHS against the free SHS policy.

Akamaba was heard telling students of Tempane Senior High School in the Upper East Region that president Nana Akufo-Addo and the government must be blamed for bed bug attacks in their school.

He was also heard complaining about the congestion in the school, while the students express their frustration.

Former President John Mahama play

Former President John Mahama

 

He made the students show their bedbug bite scars to the cameras, promising them their headache will be over by 2020 if they vote out the NPP.

He is also seen encouraging the students to reject President Akufo-Addo as he is the cause of their predicament.

"Shame on Akufo-Addo," he led the students to chant.

READ MORE: NPP condemns Mahama, Akamba for inciting students against free SHS

However, Mahama addressing delegates of the National Democratic Congress in Garu in the Upper East region said the suspension of the headmaster of Tempane SHS does not change the appalling conditions in which students find themselves.

He said "The point is, if we want, all of us can go to those schools, and come and arrest all NDC members. I can go to a school, come and arrest me. Do something about the condition in the schools and stop intimidating headmasters and inviting political opponents for investigation."

