He said the recent free tertiary promise by the party shows that they are desperate and it is an attempt to hoodwink Ghanaians to vote for them.

According to him the deceptive promise, being the last straw that the NDC desperately seek to anchor their drowning campaign on, is not only a propaganda tool to, but also a sickening scam directed at downplaying the intelligence of voters.

At a press conference yesterday, Nana B stated that; "The “FA NINYINAA” campaign promise, scruffily and hastily put together, is a knee-jerk reaction to the BIG announcement by the Scholarship Secretariat that, it’s giving Scholarship to tens of thousands of the “Akufo-Addo Graduates” and has thus opened it portal for them to apply."

He averred that "The Incompetent Mahama, judging from his innate traits and track record, has no credibility and can never be relied upon to deliver on such campaign promise.

As the President of Ghana, the Incompetent Mahama could not pay a meager Ghc37 million being the cost of his shambolic Progressively Free SHS policy and for that matter, it can be justifiably concluded that he lacks the capacity to mobilize the over Ghc2.5 billion needed to finance the deceptive "FA NINYINAA" promise.

"Mr Mahama said it doesn’t make sense to invest Ghc2 billion in Free SHS, so how can he possess the political will whatsoever to invest over Ghc2.5 billion in paying fees for all tertiary students.

John Mahama

"If Mr. Mahama, as President, could not pay the utility bills of tertiary institutions and thus billed the students to pay. Therefore, if Mahama was unable to pay the utility bills of tertiary institutions, then he cannot pay the entire fees of tertiary students.

"Out of incompetence and mismanagement, Mr. Mahama canceled the allowances payable to both trainee teachers and nurses, and on that account, he can’t be trusted.