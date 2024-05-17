Martin Amidu files petition for Kissi Agyebeng's removal as Special Prosecutor

Additional allegations include violations of citizens' rights through unlawful arrests and detentions, breaches of the right to information, and improper personnel appointments within the OSP.

According to reports, in accordance with Article 146 of the Constitution, the Chief Justice is currently assessing whether there is a prima facie case to establish a committee for Agyebeng's impeachment after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo forwarded the petition for Agyebeng's removal for further action.

Pulse Ghana

Amidu specifically cited the arrests of individuals such as Cecilia Dapaah and Prof. Frimpong Boateng as instances where Agyebeng allegedly abused their rights.

He also claimed that Agyebeng violated the right to information by requesting appointment letters and salary details of all OSP staff to be provided on a pen drive.