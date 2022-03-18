RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Nana Addo's gov't is the most 'useless' I've ever seen — Adongo

The Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central, Isaac Adongo has said the NPP-led government by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is one of the most useless administration the country has ever had in history.

His comments come following the continuous depreciation of the Ghana cedi against major currencies, especially the US dollar.

As of Friday, March 18, 2022, the Ghana cedi is trading at GH¢7.65 to almost GH¢8 to one US dollar on the retail market.

The local currency has fallen to a record low in recent days.

This means that the cost of operations of businesses, particularly manufacturing, will go up and consequently trigger increases in prices of some goods on the market, and for that matter inflation.

Adongo speaking on the depreciation in an interview on Accra-based Neat FM accused the Bank of Ghana of lying to Ghanaians about the state of the country’s dollar reserves.

He said Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has stopped talking about the government's poor management of the economy.

"...The man [Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia] who has gone mute why don't you call him? the one who went about bragging that he's the economic guru and knows everything about our currency and has arrested the dollar.

"Now the dollar has arrested him and he has gone mute... I'm talking about Bawumia, his disgrace will be more than any President in history, he just brags but doesn't know anything," he stressed.

He added that the government knows how to contact them for economic advice if they want.

"...They are not even thinking inside the box, let alone to say thinking outside the box, that a whole government machinery in 5 months if E-levy doesn't come they have no other solution...this is the most useless government I have ever seen," Adongo noted.

Listen to Adongo below:

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

