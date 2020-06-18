Following a call on the parties by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to end the menace, the Peace Council, mediated the preliminary talks after parties after their first meeting on Tuesday, 9 April 2019.

The leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed its readiness to end political vigilantism in the country.

This comes after the party appended its signature to the Code of Conduct and roadmap to ending political vigilantism with a call on the National Peace Council (NPC) to ensure strict adherence to the code and crack the whip on defaulters.

The 31-page road map has what the parties needed to do in the short, medium, and long term to eradicate political vigilantism from Ghana's political dispensation.

The parties at a ceremony to sign the document in February this year, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) appended its signature to it, "Road map and Code of Conduct for the Eradication of Political Vigilantism in Ghana" but the NDC said other stakeholders were needed to also sign the document.

After four months, the NDC has signed the document.

Appending his signature to the document, Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo said the government has failed to show commitment to the roadmap.

Ofosu-Ampofo speaking at the ceremony said: "We are prepared to go the full hog with the road map and the peace accord but we have indicated in our signing of the 22 key deliverables set out by the peace council under the code of conduct and the peace accord that the political parties can only enforce four, the remaining 18 are enforceable by government and so it will take commitment on the part of the government to ensure that we realise the code of conduct and the peace agreement that we've signed.

"For us, we don’t see the commitment on the part of the government because when the Emile Short committee was set up, key recommendations were made. We thought that it was an opportunity for the government to show commitment to the fight against vigilantism. All those who were culpable and found guilty by the commission have been left off the hook. Those who were seen beating and slapping people who came and confessed that they did that act have all been freed and no action has been taken against them.

"No part of the Emile Short Commission recommendation even to police officers who misconducted themselves and to other security agencies who did what was against the law has been left off the hook. So we are committed but we are saying that it takes two to tango."

Here's a copy of the full document on the political vigilantism in Ghana.