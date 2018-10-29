NDC on right path to victory in 2020 – John Mahama

news

Former president John Dramani Mahama believes the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is on course to record victory in the 2020 elections.

The ex-president said the party has so far shown that it is reinvigorated to reclaim power from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He expressed excitement at the enthusiasm displayed by party members during the election of the National Women’s Organiser and Youth Organiser on Saturday.

According to him, such enthusiasm is a reflection of the renewed energy and commitment of the party towards victory in the 2020 elections.

“The atmosphere at the ongoing Youth & Women’s Conference at the Pentecost Convention Centre is a reflection of the renewed energy and commitment to our Victory 2020 Agenda. Wishing all the aspirants well,” Mahama wrote in a Facebook post.

The former president will be joined by 11 other persons to vie for the position of flagbearer of the NDC.

These include Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin; a former Trade Minister, Ekwow Spio-Garbrah and a former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Sylvester Adinam Mensah.

Others are the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Professor Joshua Alabi; a banker and oil and gas consultant, Nurideen Iddrisu; the Member of Parliament (MP) for Cape Coast South, George Kwaku Ricketts Hagan; a member of the NDC’s communication team, Stephen Atubiga; a lawyer,­­­ Elikplim Agbemava, former Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly boss, Kojo Bonsu, and David Dotse Kwame Kuwadah.