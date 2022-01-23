NDC presidential race: Kojo Bonsu declares intention to contest Mahama

In an interview with Daily Graphic, he said "In this country, it is the swing voters who allow you to win an election both for the NPP and the NDC."

The businessman averred that the election defeat of the NDC in the 2016 and 2020 general elections was not only a defeat but a rejection of John Mahama, hence the party needs a new leader for the 2024 elections.

He stated "The reason I want to come is that the NPP has lied a lot about John Mahama, claiming he is incompetent and mudslinging him with other falsehoods, which the NDC has not been able to clean or tell the people that it is not true.

"We [NDC] have allowed the falsehood against Mahama to stick in 2016 and we have allowed it again in 2020, so we need to bring a new face to go and tackle it for the swing voters who have made up their minds on John Mahama."