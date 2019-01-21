This new date effected due to an impending court case against the party on the modalities of the primaries.

The primaries were initially supposed to come off on December 7, however, a petition by some of the flagbearer aspirants to the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party led to its postponement to January 26.

However, in December, two aggrieved members of the party, Abdallah Issah and James Kabu Nartey-Oman sued the party in December last year over the guidelines governing the party's presidential primary.

But an out-of-court settlement between the National Executives and the litigants has made way for this new date.

The NDC is expected to elect a new flagbearer for the 2020 general elections. Seven (7) candidates are expected to contest with former President John Dramani Mahama being the front-runner.

Vetting has been scheduled for Tuesday, January 22 with balloting scheduled for Wednesday, January 23.