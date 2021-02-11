According to him, the NDC suspending Anyidoho to face the disciplinary committee conforms with the constitution of the party which frowns on the misconduct of party members.

He said the action taken by the party is not an abuse of his rights but rather the starting point for Koku Anyidoho to avail himself for disciplinary processes of which his membership could be restored or withdrawn.

The NDC suspended Anyidoho after two registered members complained about his conduct.

In a statement signed by the party's General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia, it noted that the petitions have been referred to the Party's disciplinary Committee for further action.

"You are therefore by this letter to take note, and notice is hereby given, that your membership of the NDC is suspended pending the hearing and final determination of the petitions against your conduct," the statement noted.