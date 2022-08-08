NPP @30: Here are 5 achievements they have chalked while in government

Ala the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), the influence and contributions of the NPP in the enviable Ghanaian democratic dispensation cannot be overemphasized.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in his address at the 30th anniversary thanksgiving of the party in Accra said the NPP is the best party to churn out leaders to solve Ghana’s problems.

“This is a party that has provided national leadership to deal with difficult phases of our national lives…” he said.

He added “it will provide the leadership to take us through the current difficulties…produced by the Covid pandemic and the effect of the Russian invasion of Ukraine”, he added.

Based on this, we at Pulse Ghana took a look at 5 achievements that party has chalked while in government.

1 . Free SHS: Arguable one of the biggest policy initiative in Ghana’s history, the ‘Free Senior High School’ policy by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government has helped a lot of students over the past 5 years.

In September 2017, Ghana achieved a major milestone with the implementation of the Free Senior High School program. That year, there was an 11% increase in enrolment, breaking records from previous years.

In the 2017/18 academic year, a new record was set with the highest enrolment ever seen in the country: over 470,000 students enrolled in senior high school.

2 . National Health Insurance Scheme: In 2003, under the presidency of President John Agyekum Kufour and his NPP government, Ghana introduced the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The scheme provides equitable access and financial coverage for basic health care services to residents in Ghana. The objective of the NHIS is to secure the implementation of the national health insurance policy that ensures access to basic healthcare services to all residents of Ghana.

3 . School Feeding Programme: In 2005, President John Agyekum launched the school feeding programme in Accra.

It was launched as a social protection intervention in the context of the Comprehensive African Agricultural Development Programme (CAADP) pillar III.

The goal of the policy is to deliver a well-organised, decentralised intervention, providing disadvantaged schoolchildren with nationally adequate, locally produced food, thereby reducing poverty through improved household incomes and effective local economic development.

At the time of the policy launch, the GSFP had covered about 5,530 public basic schools in 216 districts with a total enrolment of over 1,728,681 pupils across the country. The 1.7 million beneficiary children represented 36.6 per cent of national coverage.

4 . Capitation Grant: The capitation grant policy by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government under President Kufour is one of the most vital educational policies which is aimed at reducing the high illiteracy rate in the country.

The implementation of the policy led to a 14% increase in enrollment in primary schools the following year in the piloted districts. Additionally, gross enrollment rate in the piloted districts increased by 5% compared to the average increase of 2% in the non-piloted districts. The phenomenal increase in enrollment figures in 2004 following the implementation of the capitation grant policy in the piloted districts led to the nationwide implementation of the policy in 2005.

5. Tetteh Quarshie Interchange: The interchange was commissioned for vehicular use on 27 February 2005 by then president of Ghana, John Agyekum Kufuor.

