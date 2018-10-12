Pulse.com.gh logo
NPP are looting the national coffers - NDC man


Kwaku Boahen alleged that the government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is corrupt adding that they came to power to loot the public purse.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The Deputy National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress [NDC] Kwaku Boahen has said the party will not grant NPP the chance to lead this country beyond 2020.

His remarks come after reports that Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, was accompanied by 21 people to a United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) conference in Geneva in 2017.

His remarks come after reports that Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, was accompanied by 21 people to a United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) conference in Geneva in 2017.

READ MORE: Bawumia sends 20 of his staff to UN conference

Speaking on Adom TV, he said "The NPP we see now have failed to put the fear of God in members and have chosen to be corrupt and loot the public purse. They are behaving as though there is no heaven just so they get the chance to continue stealing."

Many Ghanaians were outraged by the huge number, despite an aide to the Vice President, Dr. Gideon Boako, later clarifying that the actual number was 16 and not the reported 21.

Dr. Gideon Boako said the number 21 being quoted around in the media is purely a fabrication from their political opponents.

READ MORE: Reduce 'gargantuan' appointees in reshuffle – NPP MP tells Nana Addo

Speaking on Accra-based Citi FM, he said: "UNCTAD have admitted that they made an error by adding persons based permanently in Geneva who did not travel with the Vice President…Our Vice President was invited as the special guest for the UNCTAD".

Author

Emmanuel Tornyi

Emmanuel Tornyi Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

