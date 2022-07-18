Watch video: Justin Kodua and Chairman Wontumi dancing during reconciliation party

"God knows what is good for our dear party, I supported JB but the delegates in their own wisdom chose you. We look forward to working hard so that together we can 'Break The 8'. May God bless you and once again congratulations to you and the NPP for a successful election," he said.

The new executive was elected by over 6,000 delegates at the National Delegates Congress held at the Accra Sports Stadium on July 16.

Stephen Ayesu Ntim, a management information systems engineer, was on Sunday, July 17, 2022, elected National Chairman of the NPP by 6,166 delegates who attended the party's historic congress.

He defeated the former Director-General of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), Stephen Asamoah Boateng, who was the closest rival in the contest polling 4,014 of the valid votes cast.

Justin Frimpong Kodua caused the biggest upset of the day when he narrowly swept the General Secretary position with 2,837 votes to dethrone the incumbent, John Boadu, who placed second with 2,524 votes in the keenly contested election of the party.

He pledged that under his reign as General Secretary, he will run a "transparent" administration that will not entertain some of these difficulties when it comes to party internal elections, where some delegates will be prevented from voting.

"Under my watch, I will be fair but firm and make sure that party rules will work, there will be discipline in our party, there will be discipline in NPP, we are going to apply the constitution of NPP to the fullest without fear or favour, under my watch the party will not make a directive and people will go contrary to the directive," Justin Kodua said at the reconciliation party.

Several political watchers had predicted a close contest, and the election lived up to its pre-congress billing as the two contestants split the votes, with other contestants trailing behind with miserable votes.

You'll waste money if you contest John Boadu - Chairman Wontumi

Earlier, Chairman Wontumi said anyone in the NPP who contests John Boadu as the General Secretary will waste his or her money.

He indicated that the 2024 elections would be difficult so the NPP needs to build a team that would support John Boadu.

"The truth is that in the direction that we are heading if we want someone to contribute to our success John Boadu is the surest bet, anyone who will contest John Boadu is just wasting his money," Chairman Wontumi spoke to the media after meeting all NPP failed aspirants in Ashanti Region.