RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

You will waste your money if you contest John Boadu - Chairman Wontumi to NPP delegates

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

The newly-elected Ashanti regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, affectionately called Chairman Wontumi has said anyone in the party who contests John Boadu as the General Secretary will waste his or her money.

Chairman Wontumi
Chairman Wontumi

He described Boadu as someone who has "passed through fire" and become stronger through that experience.

Recommended articles

He indicated that the 2024 elections would be difficult so the NPP needs to build a team that would support John Boadu.

"The truth is that in the direction that we are heading if we want someone to contribute to our success John Boadu is the surest bet, anyone who will contest John Boadu is just wasting his money," Chairman Wontumi spoke to the media after meeting all NPP failed aspirants in Ashanti Region.

General Secretary of NPP, John Boadu
General Secretary of NPP, John Boadu Pulse Ghana

Chairman Wontumi has declared his support for the incumbent NPP General Secretary John Boadu in the NPP national elections in July 2022.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Presidential Staffers: Nana Addo employs 995 including Church Relations Manager

Flagstaff House

We won't allow such lawlessness — John Boadu dares British High Commissioner

British High Commissioner, Harriet Thompson

NPP Regional Elections: Here are all the Chairmen to lead the party into the 2024 elections

NPP Regional Chairmen

You’re not a true NPP member; step aside - Dr. Amoako Baah to Bawumia

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on NPP