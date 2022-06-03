He described Boadu as someone who has "passed through fire" and become stronger through that experience.
You will waste your money if you contest John Boadu - Chairman Wontumi to NPP delegates
The newly-elected Ashanti regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, affectionately called Chairman Wontumi has said anyone in the party who contests John Boadu as the General Secretary will waste his or her money.
He indicated that the 2024 elections would be difficult so the NPP needs to build a team that would support John Boadu.
"The truth is that in the direction that we are heading if we want someone to contribute to our success John Boadu is the surest bet, anyone who will contest John Boadu is just wasting his money," Chairman Wontumi spoke to the media after meeting all NPP failed aspirants in Ashanti Region.
Chairman Wontumi has declared his support for the incumbent NPP General Secretary John Boadu in the NPP national elections in July 2022.
